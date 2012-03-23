AWKWARD: What Real Women Look Like Doing Ridiculous Fashion Ad Poses

Laura Stampler
real fashion pose yolanda dominguez

Photo: Screengrab Youtube

Strangely contorted bodies with legs akimbo, arms awkwardly flopped over heads, or fingers seductively positioned in mouths are commonplace within the pages of fashion magazines.But what works in Vogue doesn’t do so well in every day life.

Spanish artist Yolanda Dominguez’ work, Poses, recreates ridiculous fashion poses in public settings, and the results are hilarious.

In an interview Dominguez explained:

These artificial models are the only reference we have and many women want to be like them but this is not natural and is causing many disorders (eating, mental, behavioural).

On the other hand poses of the women are ridiculous – they seem dead, twisted, pulled … I try to express deep questions (sometimes dramatic) but always with irony and humour. I feel that when you can laugh at something you can get rid of it.

Here is a video of her artistic experiment>

Works well in a fashion mag.

Less so in a McDonald's.

A traditional couture pose.

Awkward in public.

So awkward, in fact, that it requires police intervention.

Yeah.

Sprawled on the ground in a magazine.

Sprawled on the ground in an actual garden.

People were concerned.

A purse is a popular couture accessory.

It looks as if she needs a fainting couch.

A ballerina does upward facing dog.

Draws a few stares.

