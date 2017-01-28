What prosecutors have to prove in order for you to be charged with a financial crime

Eugene Soltes is a professor at Harvard Business School as well as the author of “Why They Do It“, which focuses on white-collar crime. He spent seven years speaking with some of the biggest white-collar criminals in history. Here he discusses what prosecutors need to prove in order to charge someone with a financial crime.

