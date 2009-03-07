What Product Placement Looks Like On "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon"

Gavin Purcell, coproducer of NBC’s new “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” told us that, compared to what we’re used to from late night, his show would feature a slightly larger dose of product placement. But he said we’d see Jimmy pitching products with a “fun sell,” not a “hard sell.”



This clip, in which Jimmy shows off Sharp’s 108-inch flatscreen, is an example from Tuesday night’s show of what that means:



