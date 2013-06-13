Here's What a PRISM Investor Pitch Might Have Looked Like

How exactly would the NSA pitch PRISM — the NSA program that was recently leaked — to potential investors?



Angel investor and data scientist David Coallier has created a hypothetical presentation that shows just that, imagining PRISM as a startup seeking seed-stage funding.

It’s pretty funny.

By the way, you can follow Coallier on Twitter, or check out his blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.