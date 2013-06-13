Here's What a PRISM Investor Pitch Might Have Looked Like

How exactly would the NSA pitch PRISM — the NSA program that was recently leaked — to potential investors?
Angel investor and data scientist David Coallier has created a hypothetical presentation that shows just that, imagining PRISM as a startup seeking seed-stage funding.
It’s pretty funny.
By the way, you can follow Coallier on Twitter, or check out his blog.
