7 things you might not know about Princess Diana’s 1993 trip to Disney World with William and Harry
Amanda Krause
-
Princess Diana took Prince William and Prince Harry to Disney World in August 1993.
-
New details about their trip were shared in an ABC special about Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
-
They traveled via British Airways, ate Mickey-shaped waffles for breakfast, and more.
-
Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Princess Diana took her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to Disney World in August 1993 for three days.
The trip took place less than one year after Diana and Prince Charles separated
in December 1992.
Disney employees met the royal family at an airport tarmac to start their trip.
Tracy Donaldson, a former VIP tour guide for Disney World, spoke about greeting them upon their arrival in the new ABC special, “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World.”
He said they flew via British Airways for the vacation.
They stayed at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which is one of Disney World’s most luxurious hotels.
Donaldson noted that Diana and her children were brought directly to the Victorian-style hotel from the airport.
Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, was also interviewed for the special, and said the family was given “an extraordinary suite of rooms.”
In the mornings, Diana, William, and Harry were served a “spectacular” American-style breakfast – but the princes were confused by some of the Mickey-shaped options.
According to Donaldson, their resort breakfasts included fruit, bacon, scrambled eggs, and more. It was the Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles, however, that threw Prince William for a loop.
“I remember William saying, ‘What are those?’ and Diana said, ‘They’re waffles. Don’t tell your father about it,'” Wharfe said with a laugh.
Princess Diana was apparently fond of Splash Mountain, a log-flume ride found at numerous Disney theme parks.
But as Donaldson noted in Disney’s recent ABC special, you might not realize that in pictures taken of the late royal on the ride.
“I think she was trying not to get wet,” he said.
Prince William participated in a dinner show at Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
They attended the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, during which guests eat dinner while watching a Western-inspired performance.
According to Wharfe, William and Harry thought the experience was “fantastic” — so much so that the eldest prince quickly raised his hand when the actors asked for volunteers.
And when they got back to the hotel, Diana shared that she also seemingly had a great time. Wharfe recalled her saying, “This was a magical evening.”
Prince William was a big fan of Space Mountain, and rode the attraction more than a dozen times.
Speaking with People for a May 2016 feature, the Duke of Sussex recalled riding Space Mountain
“12 or 14 times.” He said he even remembered that his security guard “had to get off and vomit over the bench.”
“When you are that age you are invincible,” he said. “And you slowly become uninvincible as you start breaking things!”