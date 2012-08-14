What predicts college grades better than IQ score?

Being an introvert.



“At the university level, introversion predicts academic performance better than cognitive ability.”

Via Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking:

Extroverts get better grades than introverts during elementary school, but introverts outperform extroverts in high school and college. At the university level, introversion predicts academic performance better than cognitive ability. One study tested 141 college students’ knowledge of 20 different subjects, from art to astronomy to statistics, and found that introverts knew more than the extroverts about every single one of them. Introverts receive disproportionate numbers of graduate degrees, National Merit Scholarship finalist positions, and Phi Beta Kappa keys. They outperform extroverts on the Watson-Glaser Critical Thinking Appraisal test, an assessment of critical thinking widely used by businesses for hiring and promotion. They’ve been shown to excel at something psychologists call “insightful problem solving.”

And what’s better than IQ at determining who will be successful in life? Self-discipline.

