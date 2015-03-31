What 23 popular websites used to look like

What did LinkedIn look like the first time you visited the site in 2003?

How ugly was Yahoo! in 1994?

We found the earliest versions of some of the most visited websites today, like Facebook, Google and Buzzfeed.

Here’s what the sites looked like then, and what they look like now. Web design has come a long way — oh, and the ads have gotten a lot fancier.

