What 18 Popular Websites Used To Look Like

Jillian D'Onfro
America onlineDuling.org

What did LinkedIn look like the first time you visited the site in 2003? How ugly was Yahoo! in 1994?

We found the earliest versions of some of the most visited websites today, like Facebook, Google and Buzzfeed.

Here’s what the sites looked like then, and what they look like now. Web design has come a long way (oh, and the ads have gotten a lot fancier).

Weather.com: Then (1996)

Weather.com: Now

BuzzFeed: Then (2006)

BuzzFeed: Now

Google: Then (1998)

Google: Now

Tumblr: Then (2007):

Tumblr: Now

AOL: Then (version 2.0 in 1994 and 1.0 disk)

AOL: Now

Whitehouse.gov: Then (1996)

Whitehouse.gov: Now

Yelp: Then (2004)

Yelp: Now

Foursquare: Then (2009)

Foursquare: Now

LinkedIn: Then (2003)

LinkedIn: Now

The Huffington Post: Then (on the day of its launch, May 2005)

The Huffington Post: Now

Myspace: Then (2003)

Myspace: Now

YouTube: Then (2005)

YouTube: Now

Twitter: Then (2006)

Twitter: Now

Yahoo!: Then (1994)

Yahoo!: Now

The New York Times: Then (1996 -- note the funny text at the bottom)

The New York Times: Now

Facebook: Then (2004)

Facebook: Now

Silicon Alley Insider (pre-Business Insider): Then

Business Insider: Now

Now, take a closer look at the changes of this enormous social network...

Mark Zuckerberg isn't a college phenomenon anymore. He's almost 30!

Watch the evolution of Facebook over the years>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us warroom