10 weird ways your vote in the presidential election predicts how you act on a date

In 2015, dating site Match questioned 5,500 American singles about their romantic preferences.

The sixth annual Singles In America survey found that eating sushi on a first date can up your chances of having a second one by a whopping 170%. And a quarter of respondents say they have turned a one-night stand into a full-fledged relationship.

Who knew?

Perhaps the most intriguing findings focused on the link between singles’ political leanings and their dating personality. Read on to find out what it really means if the person you’re sharing an avocado roll with says they’re into the Donald or #imwithher.

As it turns out, Match isn’t the only dating service to get curious about what your political affiliation says about your love life. OKCupid recently learned that, at least among OKCupid users, liberals looking for love are more likely to mention crying and yoga on their profiles, while conservatives looking for love are more likely to bring up the shooting range.

Of course, the big question is: Do people really care who their date is planning to vote for? Science says probably.

A 2013 study, for example, found that on OKCupid, men were more likely to send a message to a woman, and women were more likely to respond to a message from a man, if they’d listed similar political views on their profiles. Meanwhile, a 2016 study suggests that people find others less attractive if they’re voting for a different presidential candidate.

That could be because we’re genuinely turned off by their different political preferences. Future research is necessary to figure that out — until then, these stats should make for some good conversation starters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.