Police found bomb-making materials and a journal with combat tactics at the Dallas shooter's home

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Dallas police stand watch near the scene where four Dallas police officers were shot and killed on July 7, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

Police found bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition, and a personal journal of combat tactics at the home of the gunman who shot and killed five police officers during a rally in downtown Dallas on Thursday night.

The shooter, 25-year-old Micah Johnson, died after an hours-long standoff with police. Johnson has no criminal history and was not on any FBI watch lists, according to a statement the Dallas Police Department released Friday.

“Information provided through the course of the investigation, indicates that the suspect was an Army veteran and others have identified him as a loner,” the statement said.

The statement also detailed the weapons found in Johnson’s home.

“During the search of the suspect’s home, detectives found bomb making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition, and a personal journal of combat tactics,” the statement said. “Detectives are in the process of analysing the information contained in the journal.”

The Army has confirmed that Johnson served as an enlisted soldier and served a tour of duty in Afghanistan. It said Johnson was trained in the Army reserves as a carpentry/masonry specialist. It was unclear what type of firearms training he had.

Police killed Johnson using a robot-controlled bomb after negotiations broke down during a standoff in a Dallas parking garage.

Johnson reportedly told police that he was “upset about Black Lives Matter” and that he “wanted to kill white people.”



Johnson’s Facebook page, which has since been taken down, seems to corroborate what Dallas Police Chief David Brown described about his anger toward white people. The page featured images of Black Power and the red, black and green flag sometimes known as the Black Liberation flag, according to Reuters. He appeared in his profile photo with a raised fist in a Black Power salute, and posted an angry rant against white people on Facebook last Saturday, July 2.

“Why do so many whites (not all) enjoy killing and participating in the death of innocent beings,” Johnson wrote in the post in a Facebook group called Black Panther Party Mississippi. “Then they all stand around and smile while their picture is taken with a hung, burned and brutalized black person. They even go to our homeland and shoot our endangered wildlife for sport.”

The statement released by Dallas police also noted that Johnson’s Facebook account reportedly referenced a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy.

