Here's what pizza looks like in 10 different countries

Pizza is a food that’s known around the world, but it’s not always dough, red sauce, and cheese — many countries have their own interpretation.

Georgia’s khachapuri is comparable to a calzone topped with a fried egg, whereas Japan serves okonomiyaki, a thin, savoury pancake topped with a variety of ingredients.

Take a look at the infographic below, created by Citybase Apartments, for more pizza variations from around the globe.

