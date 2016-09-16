These beautiful graphics show what a week of phone addiction looks like

Two designers recently spent a year exchanging infographics drawn on postcards that chart things happening in their lives. Among the most striking were their drawings of phone addiction.

Giorgia Lupi and Stefanie Posavec marked down every time they touched their phones for a week in beautiful arrangements of lines, colours, and symbols. Although neither of claimed to have used their phone as much as the average American, who is said to do it 2,617 times a day, they both described their phone use as an addiction.

Lupi’s drawing highlights where she checks her phone — mostly while walking, working, and waiting (the three biggest circles) — and what she does in each.

Posavec’s drawing shows why she picked up her phone throughout the week. She did it to make a call only four times. Most frequently, she used the phone to check or send messages and check the time.

NOW WATCH: 7 incredibly tiny iPhone details only superfans know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.