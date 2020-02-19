From the streets to front row, here are 25 photos that show what fashionistas wore during New York Fashion Week

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Chic guests in the front row watch the runway at designer Hakan Akkaya’s New York Fashion Week show.

New York Fashion Week, the yearly fashion show extravaganza in New York City, is well known for its glitzy atmosphere and great outfits.

Insider attended several high-profile collections and took photos both backstage and on the runway.

We’ve rounded up some of the best outfits we found at the shows and on the streets of New York City.

After days of waiting in lines and scrambling around downtown Manhattan, New York Fashion Week came to a close last Wednesday night. Globally, however, fashion week has only just begun. New York kicks off fashion week, followed by the rest of the “Big Four” cities: London, Milan, and Paris.

Fashion week is a chance for people to show off their best street style looks. While a few kept it casual, most guests wore extravagant pieces that stole the show. Some, however, wore questionable outfits that should have never left fashion week.

To round out NYFW, here are 25 photos that summarize the guests’ looks.

From monochrome to statement colours, New York Fashion Week is the place to experiment with different looks. While some trends are here to stay until next year’s shows, others were a complete miss.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider People wore their best looks for New York Fashion Week.

Madeleine Arthur (right) looked glamorous at the Cynthia Rowley show wearing a short skin-toned dress with sequins.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Madeleine Arthur during New York Fashion Week.

Other guests at Cynthia Rowley wore loud pieces with a holographic and metallic sheen.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Guests at Cynthia Rowley’s show during New York Fashion Week.

At Anna Sui, sisters and influencers Dylana and Natalie Suarez chose looks with blue embroidery and pastel tights that could have been worn in the folk horror film, “Midsommar.”

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Dylana and Natalie Suarez during New York Fashion Week.

Katherine McNamara, also at the Anna Sui show, looked effortless in a bohemian pastel-blue dress with floral embroidery.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Katherine McNamara during New York Fashion Week.

Mother-daughter models Pat and Anna Cleveland wore pieces that could have been from a grandmother’s closet. They completed their Anna Sui outfits with decorated fans created by Pat herself.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Pat and Anna Cleveland during New York Fashion Week.

Heidi Klum stood out among other celebrities in a white Christian Siriano suit at the designer’s catwalk.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week.

Other guests at Christian Siriano chose strategic layering that showed off multiple textures and prints.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Guests at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show.

Monochrome was a top trend during the week. Model Eugenia Rodriguez stole the show at Rebecca Minkoff’s presentation in a hot-pink top, pants, and coat.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Eugenia Rodriguez during New York Fashion Week.

In contrast, blogger Karina Bik chose a full look in neutral tones, proving that monochrome can be done in brown and beige.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Karina Bik during New York Fashion Week.

Blogger Vanessa Hong attended the Tibi presentation in an unexpected green monochrome look.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Vanessa Hong during New York Fashion Week.

Blogger Aimee Song also wore a cosy monochrome outfit with a pop of blue.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Aimee Song during New York Fashion Week.

Not all monochrome looks work, however. Too many different shades of purple and patterns make this imaginative outfit look more chaotic than refined.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Guests and models wore monochrome looks during New York Fashion Week.

Blogger Mary Gui took a bold leap with print-on-print and bright accessories.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Mary Gui during New York Fashion Week.

Blogger Caroline Vazzana went with a bold jacket from MSGM and matching red lips at Hakan Akkaya.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Caroline Vazzana during New York Fashion Week.

Model Karen Elson looked stunning in a subtle metallic green jacket, while model Coco Rocha went a bit over-the-top in a neon vest and mauve lips.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Karen Elson and Coco Rocha during New York Fashion Week.

Business strategist Idalia Salsamendi (centre) showed up in a head-turning magenta Stand Studio coat. However, zebra pants and metallic boots made the look more whimsical than fashionable.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Idalia Salsamendi during New York Fashion Week.

Morten Nielsen, Migel Girauld, and James McCormick wore muted tones at the Son Jung Wan show. Contrasting textures give them a more interesting twist to classic silhouettes.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Morten Nielsen, Migel Girauld, and James McCormick during New York Fashion Week.

Influencer Andele Lara and DJ Ohso looked dreamy at Son Jung Wan wearing the designer’s collection.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Andele Lara and DJ Ohso during New York Fashion Week.

While most guests chose looks that grab attention, Seth Avett and Jennifer Cleveland wore casual outfits with patterned pieces that added subtle hints of glam.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Seth Avett and Jennifer Cleveland during New York Fashion Week.

Beauty guru Patrick Starr showed that wearing head-to-toe black can be chic with multiple textures and statement earrings.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Patrick Starr during New York Fashion Week.

Larsen Thompson paired red lips and green shades with an Anna Sui knit dress that matched her hair.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Larsen Thompson during New York Fashion Week.

Sleek in satin, blogger Justin Xby finished the outfit with pearls and glasses for a polished look.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Justin Xby during New York Fashion Week.

Blogger Laureen Uy went with a pastel theme, from blue hair to a purple knit top and denim pants.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Laureen Uy during New York Fashion Week.

Backstage at Rebecca Minkoff, Sarah Mendelsohn showed that simple is sweet in a green dress with slit sleeves and gold earrings.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Sarah Mendelsohn during New York Fashion Week.

