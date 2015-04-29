What matters most to people in every country of the world in one fantastic infographic

Too often, we tend to look at simply our own narrow view of the world. But different cultures give way to many different interpretations of life, and the many desires therein.

International moving company, Movehub, recently put together a fantastic infographic that shows us what matters most to people all over the world. They say the data comes from the OECD Better Life Index that’s been collecting information since 2011 with more than 60,000 people responding.

Take a look for yourself at the conclusions:

