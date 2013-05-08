What Normal People Really Think Of Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a crowdfunding website that’s popular amongst entrepreneurs and independent musicians, filmmakers, and artists.



Basically, you can pitch a project or product on Kickstarter, and anyone can donate money to your campaign.

The website has generated an unprecedented amount of funding for some projects, like the Pebble Watch, and even Hollywood has come to Kickstarter looking for money.

So, as Kickstarter becomes more and more popular, we wonder if the crowdfunding website has officially broken into the mainstream yet.

Take a look and find out for yourself below:



Produced by William Wei

