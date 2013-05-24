Sorry, Google, Normal People Don't Care About Google Glass

The tech community has been going crazy recently over the release of Google Glass for developers. We gave it a try as well.



Will it be the next revolutionary device? Will it be a bigger hit than the iPhone? Is it worth the price?

We won’t know for sure until it’s released for consumers. Nonetheless, we decided to see what the average person thought of the device and if all the hype in the tech world has even hit regular people yet.

Find out what they thought below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Robert Libetti

