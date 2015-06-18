I asked everyone I know with an Apple Watch whether they are happy with it -- here's what they said

Reuters A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo’s Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015.

It’s been two months since everybody got their hands on the Apple Watch. I bought one at launch and, to be honest with you, I regret it.

Here’s why: For me, the Apple Watch is just a watch that shows me text messages. It flashes up notifications throughout the day that saves me having to take my iPhone out of my pocket.

Essentially, I paid £300 for a nicer watch that makes it more convenient to read text messages. I’m feeling rather short-changed. But do other Apple Watch customers feel the same? I asked everyone I know who has one to find out what they think.

The barrister

Rupert Myers is a barrister and writer from London who picked up an Apple Watch from the single boutique retail outlet in London to sell them at launch. He doesn’t regret his purchase at all, telling Business Insider that he loves his watch.

“I didn’t wear a watch before, so I’m really enjoying it as a watch. I also love it for the health metrics. I find the call answering feature quite handy too. Best of all is the alarm. Amazing.”

Myers uses his watch in a rather unusual way. Instead of leaving it on to charge every evening while he sleeps, he wears it to bed and uses the silent alarm to wake up in the mornings. He says he charges his watch for 30 minutes every morning, and that’s it.

The tech CEO

George Spencer is the CEO of Rentify, a London property technology startup. Like Myers, he’s happy with his watch. “It does what I wanted,” he says. Spencer went on to explain that he uses the watch between three and four times a week when he goes to the gym, as well as to check his notifications while at work. “[My] phone stays on desk all day now instead of glued to my hip,” he said.

Another thing that Spencer found since using an Apple Watch is that he pays more attention to the weather. “I’m more aware of the weather weirdly because of the temperature complication,” he says, referring to the small temperature display that can be added to most watch faces. He also uses the watch to monitor his heart rate, although did say that he doesn’t use digital touch messages or Siri as much as he thought he would.

The journalist

Jay Yarow is Business Insider’s executive editor, and he sold his Apple Watch on Craigslist. It took just over a month for him to decide that it wasn’t for him. Yarow explains in an article that he felt that apps and email were too slow to respond, saying that the watch software “feels a bit clunky.”

Yarow eventually sold his Apple Watch for $US465, meaning that he got a tiny profit on the watch. But what would tempt him back? Yarows says that the Apple Watch would need to be “thinner, faster and more useful” in order for him to feel happy wearing one.

The PR employee

Enda Crowley is a London-based PR employee who works with tech hardware. He bought an Apple Watch shortly after launch, and has been wearing it ever since. But he says that he regrets buying his Apple Watch, and would have returned the device if he was still able to do so.

“It’s a really nice thing,” he said. “But it adds no value to my life.” Crowley explained that he uses it to monitor his fitness through the Activity app, but seeing his activity hasn’t really changed how much he exercises. He goes on to explain that there are some things that Apple can do to win him back. He’s looking forward to the launch of Apple Pay in the UK, and wishes that he “could use Siri for even some basic functions without having my phone nearby.”

