The Top 3 Things People Do On Social Networks

Harvard Business School has finally solved one of life’s eternal mysteries: What people actually do on social networks.

According to research by Harvard Business School’s Mikolaj Jan Piskorski, people spend 70% of their time on social networks looking at profiles and photos.

More specifically, the top three activities on social networks are:

Men looking at women they don’t know.

Men looking at women they do know.

Women looking at women they know.

All that ogling women means that women’s profiles receive twice as many pageviews as men’s.

(Did we really need Harvard to tell us this?)

