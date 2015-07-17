Here's what people REALLY do on conference calls

Let’s be honest: How often do you shop online, write emails, or check your Facebook while on a conference call? (My guess: pretty frequently.)

You’re not alone. Most of us aren’t 100% focused and engaged in these meetings — and a new infographic from Highfive reveals the most common distractions employees admit to engaging in during a conference call.

NOW WATCH: 7 clichés you should never use in a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.