People Who Live On The West Coast Think Harvard Is The Best Business School In The World

We recently released our fifth annual list of the World’s Best Business Schools.

For this list, nearly 10,000 readers rated the reputation of the graduates from top business schools around the world.

We included responses only from professionals who said they had experience hiring MBAs at least half the time. We also filtered the data to obtain better geographical balance.

We assumed that filtering the responses even further to show answers only from people who said they live on the West Coast of the U.S. might give us a different No. 1, but it turns out that even West Coasters believe that Harvard is the best business school, rather than the close-to-home Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The most notable change to the top 10 business schools according to folks out west was that London Business School fell from No. 9 to No. 11. Here are the top 10 business schools as ranked by survey respondents on the West Coast:

