These 20 photos show what breakfast looks like around the world

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, keeping us healthy and sharp. But breakfast foods vary wildly from place to place.

In European countries like Spain, France, and Italy, the first meal of the day is a quick piece of bread or pastry and strong coffee. Meanwhile in Korea, breakfast is a sweeping event that crowds the table just as much as dinner.

Below, we take a look at some classic breakfast choices from around the world.

TURKEY: A traditional breakfast consists of bread, cheese, butter, olives, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, jam, honey, and kaymak. It can also include sucuk, a spicy Turkish sausage, and Turkish tea. Via Wikimedia Commons Source: HostelBookers SOUTH AFRICA: Hot cereal or porridge, often made with corn and called 'putu pap,' is a common first meal here. Wikemedia/Virtual Steve Source: Food By Country

