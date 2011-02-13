Hi-Res Photos Of What Different People Keep In Their Fridge

Photographer Mark Menjivar has traveled the U.S. for three years to photograph other people’s fridges for his project ‘You Are What You Eat.’ Nothing was added, taken out or cleaned — the photos capture the content of the fridge as is.

The result is an interesting collection what the U.S. real food basket looks like.

Midwife/Middle School Science Teacher of San Antonio, TX. 3-Person Household (including dog). First week after deciding to eat all local produce.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Carpenter/Photographer of San Antonio, TX. 3-Person Household. 12 Point Buck shot on family property.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Bar Tender of San Antonio, TX. 1-Person Household. Goes to sleep at 8AM and wakes up at 4PM daily.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Street Advertiser of San Antonio, TX. 1-Person Household. Lives on $432 fixed monthly income.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Food Artist of New York, New York. 1-Person Household. Runs a vegan bakery from her apartment.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Short Order Cook of Marathon, TX. 2-Person Household. She can bench press over 300 lbs.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Engineer of Lower Pottsgrove, PA. 17-Person Household. Italian-Puerto Rican Family Reunion

Source: Mark Menjivar

Competitive Food Eaters of New York, New York. 3-Person Household. Holds records for eating most burritos, cannolis, buffet food, green beans, sushi, pancakes, ramen noodles, tamales, tiramisu and sweet corn.

Source: Mark Menjivar

College Students of Waco, TX. 3-Person Household. Drummer for death metal band.

Source: Mark Menjivar

School Crossing Guard/Nursing Home Assistant of Austin, TX. 6-Person Household. Parents and 3 adult children live in an efficiency apartment.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Botanist of Ft. Wayne, IN. 1-Person Household. Feels more comfortable among flora and fauna of his era than people.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Disabled of Marathon,TX. 2-Person Household. Weighed 390lbs earlier this year.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Retired Train Conductor of Jackson, MS. 1-Person Household. Started Meals on Wheels in his community.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Community Volunteer of San Angelo, TX. 1-Person Household. Completely blind and lives alone.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Construction Worker/House Wife of San Angelo, TX. 4-Person Household. Wife wakes every morning at 4AM to cook breakfast for family.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Delicatessen Attendant of Daphne, AL. 4-Person Household. Disowned by parents for marrying a black man.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Production Designer of New York, NY. 2-Person Household. Has done films for Cindy Sherman and Larry Clark.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Custodian/Convenience Store Clerk of Ft. Wayne, IN. 2-Person Household. Ate nothing but doughnuts for over 3 years.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Owner of Defunct Amusement Park of Alpine, TX. 1-Person Household. Former WW II Prisoner of War.

Source: Mark Menjivar

Journalist/Designer/School Teacher of Austin, TX. 3-Person Household. Writes the obituaries for the local newspaper.

Source: Mark Menjivar

