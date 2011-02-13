Hi-Res Photos Of What Different People Keep In Their Fridge

Photo: Mark Menjivar
Photographer Mark Menjivar has traveled the U.S. for three years to photograph other people’s fridges for his project ‘You Are What You Eat.’ Nothing was added, taken out or cleaned — the photos capture the content of the fridge as is.
The result is an interesting collection what the U.S. real food basket looks like.
Midwife/Middle School Science Teacher of San Antonio, TX. 3-Person Household (including dog). First week after deciding to eat all local produce.
Carpenter/Photographer of San Antonio, TX. 3-Person Household. 12 Point Buck shot on family property.
Competitive Food Eaters of New York, New York. 3-Person Household. Holds records for eating most burritos, cannolis, buffet food, green beans, sushi, pancakes, ramen noodles, tamales, tiramisu and sweet corn.
School Crossing Guard/Nursing Home Assistant of Austin, TX. 6-Person Household. Parents and 3 adult children live in an efficiency apartment.
Botanist of Ft. Wayne, IN. 1-Person Household. Feels more comfortable among flora and fauna of his era than people.
Retired Train Conductor of Jackson, MS. 1-Person Household. Started Meals on Wheels in his community.
Construction Worker/House Wife of San Angelo, TX. 4-Person Household. Wife wakes every morning at 4AM to cook breakfast for family.
Delicatessen Attendant of Daphne, AL. 4-Person Household. Disowned by parents for marrying a black man.
Production Designer of New York, NY. 2-Person Household. Has done films for Cindy Sherman and Larry Clark.
Custodian/Convenience Store Clerk of Ft. Wayne, IN. 2-Person Household. Ate nothing but doughnuts for over 3 years.
Journalist/Designer/School Teacher of Austin, TX. 3-Person Household. Writes the obituaries for the local newspaper.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.