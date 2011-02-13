Hi-Res Photos Of What Different People Keep In Their Fridge

Photo: Mark Menjivar

Photographer Mark Menjivar has traveled the U.S. for three years to photograph other people’s fridges for his project ‘You Are What You Eat.’ Nothing was added, taken out or cleaned — the photos capture the content of the fridge as is.



The result is an interesting collection what the U.S. real food basket looks like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.