CHART: What Consumers Will And Won't Buy Online

Photo: Morgan Stanley
The internet and retail analysts at Morgan Stanley recently published a massive report on how the retail industry was changing.For the most part, the evolution involves a shift from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce, which they estimate will grow to $1 trillion by 2016.
Some products are underpenetrated by e-commerce. And some of that may be due to the fact that consumers just don’t want certain items delivered.
To the right is a chart of the online penetration rates for various goods.
