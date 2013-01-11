CHART: What Consumers Will And Won't Buy Online

Photo: Morgan Stanley

The internet and retail analysts at Morgan Stanley recently published a massive report on how the retail industry was changing.For the most part, the evolution involves a shift from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce, which they estimate will grow to $1 trillion by 2016.



Some products are underpenetrated by e-commerce. And some of that may be due to the fact that consumers just don’t want certain items delivered.

To the right is a chart of the online penetration rates for various goods.

