See What People Around The World Eat In A Typical Day

Photographer Peter Menzel and his wife, writer Faith D’Aluisio, embarked on a journey around the world to see what different people eat in a typical day.

“Our goal was to make people more aware of their own diets, ” says Menzel. “We saw America was getting bigger and bigger. We thought it would be easier for Americans to understand nutrition if we saw what people were consuming around the planet.”



Their book, What I Eat: Around the World in 80 Diets, profiles people ranging from a camel broker in Egypt to a Japanese sumo wrestler to a “snacker mum” in Great Britain. The profiles are ranked from lowest to highest caloric intake.

“More people should emulate the diet of Japan,” says Menzel. “They have a stressful kind of life similar to the United States, but have much better numbers for longevity and health. They also spend less on food. Part of the reason is because they consume more rice, soy and vegetables. The Japanese have a phrase — hara hachi bu, which means ‘stop eating when you’re 80 per cent full.'”

