The best holiday desserts in 22 countries around the world

Americans love to eat candy canes, gingerbread, and sugar cookies during the holidays.

Elsewhere in the world, however, a typical holiday dessert might look a lot different.

From an 18-layered ring cake in Norway to a boozy rum-filled fruit cake in Jamaica, this is what holiday treats look like in 22 countries around the world.

CANADA: Chicken Bones, a spicy cinnamon hard candy filled with bittersweet chocolate, is a holiday favourite in Canada. Chicken Bones are a polarising candy -- a lot of Canadians either love them or hate them. via Ganong Facebook Source: The Globe and Mail HUNGARY: Beigli is a pastry roll traditionally filled with a walnut or poppy seed paste, which is then baked. It is by far the most popular holiday treat at Christmastime in Hungary. Ann T./Yelp Source: The Hungarian Girl

