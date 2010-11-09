The 4 Articles Everyone Will Be Talking About At Work Today

Photo: dsevilla via Flickr

After last week’s flurry of news, the actual econ data is expected to be light.But there are some big reads this morning. So, just for a quick refresher:



In the New Republic, Simon Johnson declares that “Too Big To Fail” is no longer the issue. Now banks are all trying to be “Too Global To Fail” so that every world government wants them to survive.

In a bombshell FT op-ed, World Bank Chief Robert Zoellick hints at a return to a new gold standard as a solution to the currency war.

In the Irish Times, economist Morgan Kelly lays out a very long argument that the Irish Republic will run out of money in early 2010. The article seems to be affecting markets this morning, as Irish yields blow out further.

In a WSJ op-ed, Fed governor Kevin Warsh explains his opposition to existing Fed policy.

