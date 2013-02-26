What Overeating Does To Your Body

Photo: flickr: Truck Night

Wall Street is an easy place to pick up the habit of overeating.Think about it: It’s a place that embraces taking clients out to lavish dinners, working long days and sometimes splurging on meals to make up for those miserable hours.



And then there’s the time honored tradition of the Wall Street eating contest.

Eating contests are the product of bankers — competitive by nature — having down time during their long days at the office. All of the sudden, someone decides to bet someone else that they can’t eat the entire contents of a vending machine… or 60 hamburgers… or 500 Starbursts.

So you can see how bankers may start thinking it’s OK to stuff themselves to the brim. It’s not. Overeating can be addicting, and that addiction can make you depressed and spur disease.

