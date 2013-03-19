INSTANT MBA: What Other People Think About You Matters

Today’s advice comes from Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman at NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media, via CNN:



“The first TV job I ever had was at VH1. My boss was Jeff Gaspin, whom I was later reunited with here at NBC. Early on Jeff told me, ‘Throughout your career, you’re going to hear lots of feedback from show-makers and peers and employees and bosses. If you hear a certain piece of feedback consistently and you don’t agree with it, it doesn’t matter what you think. Truth is, you’re being perceived that way.’ “

Zalaznick says it’s important to take note of how others perceive you, even if you disagree with them. If your coworkers don’t like your leadership style, it’s important to take that into consideration and ask yourself what you should be doing to change their opinion of you. If you just let it slide, you will earn a bad reputation in the long run. Sometimes you just need to take someone else’s point of view into account and recognise when it’s time for a change. Zalaznick says listening to other people’s criticism helped her become a better leader.

“I was known back then as a person who made snap decisions. I got it — I got ideas quickly. And I tended to tell people that I didn’t need more information to make my decision … Eventually I developed a softer touch. I’ve changed from a person known for making snap decisions to someone who’s viewed as thoughtful and analytical. You don’t have to agree with the other person, but you do need to make sure that you both understand why you disagree.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

This story was originally published by CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.