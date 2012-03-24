What On Earth Is National Puppy Day?

Photo: Flickr/Andrew Warren

Today is National Puppy Day. And while it’s an easy excuse to publish boatloads of pictures of furry little animals, the 24-hour celebration of all things adorable actually has a well-meaning purpose. So what the heck is National Puppy Day?



According to official National Puppy Day website, the unofficial holiday was founded in 2006 by animal behaviorist Colleen Paige as a “day to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills, as well as further our mission for a nation of puppy-free pet stores.”

Up to 8 million dogs and cats end up in shelters each year in the United States, about half of whom are euthanized, according to the Humane Society of America. The silver lining? This is a substantially lower number than in the 1970s, when 12-20 million animals were prematurely killed.

If you’re not much of a canine-lover, fear not. There’s also a National Cat Day, National Farm Animals Day, and an all-encompassing National Wildlife Day.

And now, a few pictures of puppies being…puppies.

