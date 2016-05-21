I tried the smart bra that tracks your workout -- here's what it was like

When I heard the makers of the Ralph Lauren smart shirt created a smart bra, I was intrigued.
Created by OMSignal, the bra measures health metrics like breathing and heart rate. I decided to give it a go.
Here’s what it was like:
My smart bra came in a sleek box that contained a little black box. That box on the lower left has an accelerometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor to monitor your workout.
The little box clips onto the smart bra via those buttons on the lower right. But the bra itself was pretty uncomfortable.
The version of the bra OMSignal sent me was a design prototype, not a final production version, so it makes sense it wasn't exactly the perfect fit.
It was supportive enough, but I found it very tight around the lower band. And in general the bra just felt stiff with little give. The clasp was also fairly difficult to close on my own.
A spokesperson from OMSignal, though, said changes have been made after getting feedback from 200 female testers. Those changes include a simpler clasp. The compression has also been altered to be more comfortable.
Still, I wanted to test the thing out! So I created an account with the smart bra app, which compiles all the data collected by the bra. So far so good!
The first step is to pair the black box with your phone over Bluetooth. It has to be plugged into your computer via a USB during this process. Pairing the box to my phone failed the first three times I tried it.
After it did locate the box, I was asked to enter the serial number. The process was becoming a bit tedious at this point after struggling to get it to sync with my phone.
And voilà! I was up and running. The app itself is very intuitive and it's easy to find your heart rate, breathing rate, and calories burned in real-time. There's also workout videos!
The smart bra's technology definitely works, and it was cool getting all this information wearing a piece of clothing I'd wear anyway. But given how uncomfortable I was in this particular version, I'd probably hold off until I tried on the production model before I made the investment.
The full kit costs $150, but once you have the black smart box you can get additional bras for $60. It's also machine washable -- just remove the box before throwing it in! The smart bra will be available in June.
