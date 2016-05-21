I tried the smart bra that tracks your workout -- here's what it was like

Screenshot

The version of the bra OMSignal sent me was a design prototype, not a final production version, so it makes sense it wasn't exactly the perfect fit.

It was supportive enough, but I found it very tight around the lower band. And in general the bra just felt stiff with little give. The clasp was also fairly difficult to close on my own.

A spokesperson from OMSignal, though, said changes have been made after getting feedback from 200 female testers. Those changes include a simpler clasp. The compression has also been altered to be more comfortable.