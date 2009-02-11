- What Oil Execs Were To Bush, Tech Execs Are To Obama
- iTunes App Store Reaches 20,000 Listings
- All 22 John Grisham titles are coming to the Kindle and other e-books
- Former Microsoft SVP, aQuantive CEO Brian McAndrews Surfaces At Clearwire
- 13 Sure Fire Strategies for Launching Successful Facebook Applications
- ConnectU’s ‘Secret’ $65 Million Settlement With Facebook Has Law Firm In Hot Water
Photo: arvindgrover
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.