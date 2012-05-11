US

What Obama's Endorsement Of Same-Sex Marriage Means

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Barack Obama became the first ever president to come out and endorse gay marriage when he voiced his support for same-sex marriage yesterday.

But what does it all really mean? Watch our quick 100-second explainer below to find out:

Produced By William Wei

