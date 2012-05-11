What Obama's Endorsement Of Same-Sex Marriage Means

Barack Obama became the first ever president to come out and endorse gay marriage when he voiced his support for same-sex marriage yesterday.
But what does it all really mean? Watch our quick 100-second explainer below to find out:
Produced By William Wei
Don’t Miss:
• The Complete Evolution Of Barack Obama’s Stance On Same-Sex Marriage
• Here’s Why Dick Lugar Lost His Senate Seat After 36 Years
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.