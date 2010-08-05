Here's What Obama REALLY Thinks of Wall Street

Remember, when election day finally arrived in November of 2008, Obama was unquestionably Wall Street’s political darling.



Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase were three of the top seven institutional donors to the Obama campaign, and UBS and Morgan Stanley weren’t too far behind. In fact Goldman was second only behind the University of California, according to the centre for Responsive Politics.

At this point, he must have kinda liked Wall St.

Not anymore! Since then, a lot has changed.

