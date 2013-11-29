Here's What Not To Buy On Black Friday

Sometimes, the best deals don’t happen on Black Friday.

According to Quentin Fottrell at The Wall Street Journal, shoppers looking for the best deal should avoid some very popular items during the famous retail day.

Here’s are some of the items Fottrell recommends avoiding:

Toys. An expert tells WSJ that toys aren’t at their lowest prices on Black Friday.

An expert tells WSJ that toys aren’t at their lowest prices on Black Friday. Tablet computers. “Tablet offers are slowly growing on Black Friday, experts say, but doorbusting deals for the latest and greatest will be thin,” Fottrell writes.

“Tablet offers are slowly growing on Black Friday, experts say, but doorbusting deals for the latest and greatest will be thin,” Fottrell writes. Bedding. Instead, bedding should be purchased in January, when most stores move out inventory for spring.

Check out the rest of Fottrell’s tips here.

