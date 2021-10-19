I’m a chef who loves to shop at Costco – but there are 12 things I never buy there

Instead of buying mixed salted nuts, I just get the variety I need.

Nuts are a fantastic snack and ingredient, but this 2 1/2-pound tub of five different nut varieties that have been roasted and salted is a pass for me

Nuts are high in natural oils, which can go rancid easily. And though roasting nuts certainly improves the flavor, it also significantly decreases their shelf life.

Plus when you get five different nuts in one container, you attract dreaded cherry pickers — or maybe you’re the one leaving behind the starchy Brazil nuts and gobbling up all of the salty cashews.

Your best bet is to buy Costco’s single-variety packs of unroasted nuts and keep them in your freezer for maximum freshness.