I’ve been on 8 cruises. Here are 3 things I never bother packing.

I’ve learned that some things just aren’t worth packing. Jill Robbins; Marnie Conceicao/EyeEm/Getty Images

I’ve been on eight cruises, and there are certain items I just don’t bring with me.

Hanging shoe organizers are sometimes prohibited on ships because they can damage doors.

I don’t take up space in my luggage with formal wear and heated hairstyling tools.

I’m a reformed overpacker. Today, I cringe when I think back to my first cruise when I brought two stuffed, full-sized suitcases.

Learning to pack lighter has simplified my trips and helped me better enjoy my vacations. The average stateroom is much smaller than a standard hotel room, so I’m a happier traveler when I don’t have a mountain of unneeded stuff.

Here are three things I don’t bring on cruises:

Over-the-door organizers aren’t worth the hassle of bringing them on board

Over-the-door shoe organizers aren’t allowed on some cruises. cerro_photography/Getty Images

I’ve seen several articles that advise packing an over-the-door shoe organizer to hold small items in an easy-to-see fashion, though some cruise lines prohibit them because the metal hooks can damage the doors.

It’s important to always check your cruise line’s list of prohibited items to stay out of any trouble.

Even though you can secure the organizer to a clothes hanger with zip ties instead of directly on the door, you probably don’t want to delay your embarkation or baggage check while you convince the crew that you’re not going to damage the ship.

I simply make do with drawers for stowing smaller items, though I bought a set of magnetic wall hooks for my upcoming cruise and I’m excited to see how they work.

I’ve also heard of other passengers using suction wall hooks to hang lighter items.

I skip packing heated hairstyling tools, like my flat iron

At home, I do my hair with a flat iron — and my bathroom cabinets contain more products than anyone probably needs — but I never pack the styling tool for cruises.

On board, I prefer quick, simple hairstyles that get me from snorkeling to drinks and dinner.

I instead bring hats, headbands, and a supply of bobby pins and elastics. I also pack beach-waves spray, so I’m set for updos and braids that go with everything.

I can fuss with my hair at home when I don’t have a tantalizing list of fun activities to choose from. Plus if I want to splurge, I’ll get a blowout at the onboard salon.

You can dress up without packing bulky formal wear

Simple black outfits can be dressed up or down. Jill Robbins

For some passengers, dressing for dinner is a high point of cruising. But formal wear often requires steaming and ironing after being unpacked, plus full-length gowns and suits take up a lot of space in your bag and stateroom closets.

Since many cruises have formal nights and I also enjoy dressing up, I try to balance elegance with minimal packing by bringing four to six black outfits, usually a mix of dresses and rompers with varying hem and sleeve lengths.

Basic black staples can be styled with sparkly sandals, a wrap, and statement jewelry for a fancier look, while also being versatile enough to dress down with flip flops for a swimsuit cover-up or paired with tennis shoes and a hat as a comfortable port-day fit.

My husband brings one blazer and a pair of dark jeans that he usually wears on and off the ship. Beyond that, he’s set with single pair of khakis and a couple of button-downs and T-shirts that also work with shorts.

Though always check the ship’s dress-code requirements ahead of time.