Crazy Image Shows What North America Would Look Like On Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, but just how large is it?

Well, you could easily fit all of the moons and every other planet in the solar system inside of Jupiter and still have plenty of room left over. Or to put it another way, you could stuff more than 1,000 Earths inside. Moreover, this giant gas planet has a diameter of over ten times that of Earth.

But none of these facts are as revealing as the image above, produced by John Brady for Astronomy Central.

That small, floating, green island just beneath Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, is not a satellite or moon. It is the true-sized continent of North America.

Brady, who is an amateur astronomer and founder and writer for Astronomy Central, superimposed North America onto the face of Jupiter to give us a humbling perspective of just how large Jupiter is, or just how tiny we are, depending on how you look at it.

The famous Great Red Spot is an enormous storm that scientists estimate is between 300 and 400 years old.

This image is to scale meaning this is exactly what North America would look like if on Jupiter. To compare, here’s an image of North America on Earth:

