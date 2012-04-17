What Normal People Really Think Of Pinterest

Pinterest is one of the fastest growing social networks ever and has just claimed the #3 spot according to Experian.



The site allows individuals to put together Pinboards with photos and links to things they are interested in, want to keep track of, or just want to share. And more than 17 million people use the site every month..

We took to the street to find out what normal people think of this growing social network.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

