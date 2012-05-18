What Normal People Really Think About The Facebook IPO

As Facebook makes its Initial Public Offering on the NASDAQ and the tech and finance world are abuzz. The news is so big it has been all over mainstream media and many people from the young to the old are talking about it.



We hit the streets to see what normal people really think about the big IPO.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• What The West Village Really Thinks Of Obama’s Gay Marriage Endorsement

• What Normal People Really Think Of Pinterest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.