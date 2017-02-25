These are the media outlets that usually attend Trump's daily press briefings with Sean Spicer

In a move that had many defenders of the free press up in arms, the White House shut out reporters from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNN, and Politico from a gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.
The bar comes after President Donald Trump doubled down on earlier comments calling The New York Times, ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC the fake news media and “the enemy of the American people” in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday morning.
“The fake news doesn’t tell the truth,” Trump said in his speech. “I say it doesn’t represent the people. It never will represent the people. And we’re going to do something about it.”
To express solidarity with the barred publications, reporters from The Associated Press and Time Magazine also did not attend the press briefing, while journalists from Fox News, NBC, Breitbart News, and The Wall Street Journal stayed inside.
According to the New York Times, these are the publications that have been attending the daily press briefings since Trump took office:
- NBC
- Fox
- CBS
- Associated Press
- ABC
- Reuters
- CNN
- The Wall Street Journal
- CBS Radio
- Bloomberg
- NPR
- The Washington Post
- The New York Times
- AP Radio
- AFP
- USA TODAY
- McClatchy
- American Urban Radio Network
- Politico
- Tribune
- ABC Radio
- Foreign pool
- MSNBC
- Washington Times
- The Hill
- Fox Radio
- Voice of America
- National Journal
- Bloomberg BNA
- Time
- Yahoo
- New York Daily News
- Hearst
- New York Post
- Real Clear Politics
- Chicago Sun Times/Al Jazeera
- Washington Examiner
- Yahoo
- Salem Radio Network
- Media News/Daily Beast
- Christian Science Monitor
- Sirius
- Dow Jones
- Talk Radio News Service
- Dallas Morning News
- Roll Call
- CBN
- Boston Globe/BBC
- Scripps/Buzzfeed
- Financial Times/The Guardian
