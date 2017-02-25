These are the media outlets that usually attend Trump's daily press briefings with Sean Spicer

Alex Wong/Getty Images Sean Spicer takes questions from members of the White House press corps during a daily briefing at the White House on February 14, 2017.

In a move that had many defenders of the free press up in arms, the White House shut out reporters from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNN, and Politico from a gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

The bar comes after President Donald Trump doubled down on earlier comments calling The New York Times, ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC the fake news media and “the enemy of the American people” in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday morning.

“The fake news doesn’t tell the truth,” Trump said in his speech. “I say it doesn’t represent the people. It never will represent the people. And we’re going to do something about it.”

To express solidarity with the barred publications, reporters from The Associated Press and Time Magazine also did not attend the press briefing, while journalists from Fox News, NBC, Breitbart News, and The Wall Street Journal stayed inside.

