What New Yorkers Need To Know About The Coming Historic Winter Storm

Forecasters are now up to 80 per cent certain that a major winter storm will wallop the Northeast starting Friday through Saturday. Airlines have already canceled close to 1,000 flights ahead of the massive Nor’easter.



Although New England will see the greatest impact, New York City is also in the line of fire. A blizzard warning was issued for Manhattan for tomorrow Friday, Feb 8 at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service has prepared a weather briefing as of noon, Thursday Feb. 7.

Here’s what New Yorkers can expect for rain, snow accumulation, flooding, and timing:

Precipitation: Heavy snow with blizzard conditions possible, and/or sleet or freezing rain. Blizzard conditions mean blowing and drifting snow, making roads impassable and seriously impacting all modes of travel. Meteorologist Eric Holthaus predicts a minimum of one foot of snow for Manhattan.

Winds: Gusts of up to 50 mph, with higher gusts possible for eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut.

Coastal flooding: A new moon on Feb. 10 will result in higher than normal tides. The highest storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is expected Friday afternoon or evening, impacting shore roads and beaches. Widespread minor flooding is likely and moderate flooding is possible.

Timing: Precipitation is expected to develop after 1 p.m. on Friday, moving from the southwest to the northeast.

Here is the latest predicted snowfall forecast for New York:

Photo: NOAA

