A Revealing List Of What New Yorkers Do For A Living And How Much They Earn

In a recent Reddit thread, Redditor ransonh asked New Yorkers to reveal how much money they make.
The replies show some disparities between certain professions (paralegal, $37,000; mortgage bond trader, $200,000).
The thread is not an absolute indicator of how much money you’ll make working in the city, but it’s interesting to get a sense of how much people in certain occupations are bringing in.
We’ve looked through the entire thread and pulled out some of the most interesting replies (h/t to New York Magazine):
$155/day: “Substitute teacher for NYC public schools”
$10,000ish: “Stay-at-home-dad, occasional writer”
$19,000: “Development Assistant at a nonprofit”
$26,000: “various kinds of dog care”
$27,000: “server at a small restaurant in West Village”
$30,000: “Graphic designer for an arts / education non-profit”
$31,000: “FDNY EMT”
$32,000: “Non profit work”
$33,000: “Receptionist/Administrative Assistant at boutique accounting firm”
$34,000: “Ebook maker at one of the Big Six”
$34,000: “FT hospital clerk”
$34,000: “Administrative Assistant with a slightly fancier title”
$35,000: “Grant writer at a nonprofit”
$37,000: “Paralegal “
$38,000: “Account Manager/sales/marketing at a small IT firm”
$38,000: “IT Systems tech person at a University”
$40,000: “Part time tech … work 6 days a month”
$40,000: “Media Relations/PR”
$40,000 (plus bonus): “Fraud Manager at a tech company”
$40,000: “Expediter for a big restaurant in Williamsburg”
$40,000: “Church music director” (part-time)
$40,000: “Marketing Coordinator”
$40,000 to $47,000: “inside sales at a Training Company”
$40,000 (plus bonus): “graphic artist for a fashion company”
$40,000: “Staffer in the video department of a newspaper”
$42,000: “Quant Trading Desk (finance)”
$42,000: “television”
$42,000: “journalist/editor”
$42,000: “LPN”
$42,000:
“Office Admin”
$43,000: “Assistant Construction Manager”
$44,000: “Cargo handler for an airline”
$45,000: “sculpture fabricator”
$45,000: “Administrative Assistant at small real estate management company”
$45,000: “45k, UX Designer”
$45,000 (plus overtime, which makes it around $57,000-$60,000): “Executive assistant to the CEO” (Rent is $1500, 1 bedroom in Manhattan)
$47,000: “anti-hunger nonprofit”
$48,000: “Genius at the Apple store”
$49,000: “Archivist for local gov’t agency”
$50,000ish: “E-commerce analyst”
$50,000: “Medical resident”
$50,000: “I run a gym full-time and teach yoga on the side”
$52,000: “sales for an IT recruiting agency”
$52,000: “Operations Supervisor”
$53,000: Permalance “for a Marketing/Communications agency
$54,000: “scientist”
$55,000: “IT help desk”
$55,000: “Geotechnical instrumentation engineer”
$55,000 (plus benefits): “IT consultant … at a major investment bank”
$57,000 to $60,000: “Executive Assistant to the CEO”
$59,000: “Sharepoint / C# ASP.NET Developer”
$60,000: “3D graphic designer”
$60,000: “Research Associate/Program Coordinator at a large hospital”
$62,000: “public school teacher”
$63,000: “Web Analyst”
$65,000:
“Bone marrow technologist”
$65,000 (“plus absurd benefits”): Grant writer in a NYC university
$65,000 to $90,000: “R&D research consultant”
$65,000 to $70,000: “Research librarian in BigLaw”
$65,000: “Front end dev at a tech company”
$67,000: “Journalist”
$69,000: “Civil Engineer”
$69,000: “Digital Producer for an advertising agency”
$70,000: “Media buyer”
$70,000: “freelance writer/editor”
$70,000: “mechanical engineer – consulting in hvac/cx/sustainability”
$70,000: “semi-freelance print graphic designer/production at a big publisher”
$70,000 (plus bonus): “marketing and research for a boutique consulting firm”
$71,000: “Web Dev … in a pretty small company”
$72,000: “I create visuals from logos to animation”
$72,000 (plus bonus): “Mechanical engineer”
$74000: “Market research”
$75,000 (plus commission): “Account guy at ad agency”
$75,000: “Sommelier”
$79,000 (after taxes): “Freelance and FT at a famous fashion brand”
$80,000: “Middle office at a top tier IB”
$80,000 (plus bonus): “UX Designer”
$80,000: “Digital Advertising Operations for Tech Start-Up”
$80,000: “Cartographer”
$82,000: “Market research in the B2B technology world”
$82,000 (plus bonus): “Office manager at private fund”
$85,000: “Film Electric”
$85,000 (plus bonus):
“Consultant so not salaried”
$87,000 (plus $5k in bonuses): Business analyst for insurance company (Rent is $1700 1 bedroom in Williamsburg, Brooklyn).
$89,000: “graphic designer”
$90,000: “magazine researcher/fact checker”
$90,000: “Copywriter for digital agency”
$92,000: “In-House Print Production Specialist at big fashion retailer”
$92,000: “Business Analyst (specializing in salesforce.com)”
$95,000 (plus bonus): “Online Advertising”
$98,000: “Sr. Systems and Storage Administrator”
$100,000 (plus bonus): “IT Business Analyst”
$100,000 to $120,000: “Paralegal at BigLaw firm”
$100,000: “Assistant costume designer TV/film”
$110,000 to $115,000: “Web Developer”
$110,000 to $120,000 (plus bonus): “Mobile application engineer”
$120,000: “Software Engineer. Roughly $120k”
$120,000: “Data Scientist”
$120,000: “IT Consultant”
$130,000: “Product Manager at a tech startup”
$140,000: “video editor/producer, freelance”
$140,000: “TV Editor”
$140,000: “I work for an Amazon subsidiary”
$140,000: “mobile software developer”
$145,000: “Advertising”
$150,000:
“I write mobile apps (not freelance)”
$150,000: Hedge fund / Private Equity Recruiter
$160,000 (plus bonus): “Lawyer “
$180,000: “banking accountant”
$185,000: “Risk Analyst at a bank”
$200,000: “writer in advertising”
$200,000: “mortgage bond trader”
$250,000: “blogs, SEO, and internet marketing”
$350,000: “executive at a software company”
$426,000: “I own a 3 businesses, and 4 apartment buildings”
