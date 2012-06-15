What New Yorkers Are Reading On The Subway

Photo: Ourit Ben-Haim/Underground New York Public Library

It’s comforting to know that iPads and tablets haven’t completely replaced book reading as a leisurely way to pass time while riding New York City’s subways.Photographer Ourit Ben-Haim has been documenting the culture of “Reading-Riders” on her blog Underground New York Public Library for a few years. She writes of the project:



I’m fascinated by how we apply ourselves to stories and discourse. In so doing, we shape who we understand ourselves to be.

Ben-Haim posts photos daily along with the title and author of the book.

We’ve republished a selection of candid images with her permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.