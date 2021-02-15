21 photos reveal how New Yorkers are keeping romance alive leading up to the first pandemic Valentine's Day

Crystal Cox/Insider

Indoor dining can resume in New York City at reduced capacity on February 12.

While many New Yorkers are eager to go out on Valentine’s Day, some opt to stay home and hang out.

Here’s what some New Yorkers have planned for this Valentine’s Day.

The first authorised COVID-19 shots, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have marked a new phase in the fight against the pandemic. However, there’s still a long road ahead, and experts are hoping multiple vaccine programs pull through. Although business are still shut down with the pandemic, that’s not stopping many New Yorkers from getting creative with their Valentine’s Day plans.

We asked some friends, coworkers and strangers for their plans on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s what they had to say, along with photographs of New Yorkers who are refusing to abandon romance and connection in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day.

With vaccines newly available in the US and the decline of daily Covid positivity for a full month, more and more New Yorkers have been seen going out in recent weeks. “I am single at the moment but I still wanted to do something fun. So my friends and I planned to go ice skating at Bryant Park,” said Sooyung Park, an illustrator.

(Sooyung Park not pictured)

Tristan Thomas, a music producer, told Insider, “My girlfriend is actually planning V-day this year so I have no idea! All I know is we’ll be going out for an adventure in the city. I’m excited to see what she’ll come up with!”

(Tristan Thomas not pictured)

When Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that indoor dining will be reopening on the Friday before Valentine’s Day, the majority of restaurant reservations had long reached full capacity as couples are eager to go out for a romantic evening.

Plastic dividers and heaters make dining Covid-friendly and warm while guests enjoy their meals on the streets in front of restaurants.

However, not all restaurants have outdoor seating, so some couples are getting creative with their indoor plans.”My girlfriend loves chocolate strawberries and I finally live near a Costco so I’m gonna be getting some of those big packs of strawberries from Costco and making some for her,” said Adrian Taviezo, Insider’s media technology associate.

(Adrian Taviezo not pictured)

“My girlfriend doesn’t know it, but I got her a beautiful Gucci ring for Valentine’s Day and I very much plan on making sure we have a cute at home date. I’m not sure on the details yet, but as long as I’m eating a delicious and unhealthy meal with the love of my life, it will be a successful day,” said Andrés McRea, a photographer.

(Andrés McRea not pictured)

Tourism has diminished drastically but many hotspots, like the Brooklyn Bridge, are still crowded with visitors, so some New Yorkers are trying to get away. “I’ve decided to take my wife to Pennsylvania to get away from the city for a few days and enjoy the nature,” Sylvia Hogan, a singer, told Insider.

(Sylvia Hogan not pictured)

Filmmaker and photographer Leomary Rodriguez said, “Instead of going out, we’re going to get dressed up to head to the living room and summon food from Jin Ramen in West Harlem. We’re most likely going to play a game from The Skin Deep card game, couple’s edition … Or, we might get into this app called Nudge House … Lastly, we plan to close the day off with our old faithful, Netflix and chill.”

(Leomary Rodriguez not pictured)

“So far I had planned to get her a very nice bouquet of flowers. Hopefully something unique and memorable. Then I plan to make her a shrimp garlic pasta … I hope she enjoys it.” said artist Claude Viade Peralta.

(Claude Viade Peralta not pictured)

Photographer Janeivy Hilario told us, “I’ll be cooking a three course meal, staying in, buying her plants instead of flowers, jewellery and probably some intimates, which I’ve been getting every occasion I get, and prob’ another Lelo toy, and pajamas ’cause she loves napping.”

(Janeivy Hilario not pictured)

Not all couples have the luxury of being together today. “Because we’re freelance artists, we’re actually spending this love day at the airport where I’ll be dropping him off to hop on his flight to his next job in Miami,” hair stylist Francesca Alfonso told Insider.

(Francesca Alfonso not pictured)

Those who are far away from their loved ones make digital dates and video calls the new norm.”I’ll probably dress up and FaceTime my boyfriend who is in California for work currently. It’s also my mum’s birthday so I’ll be FaceTiming her too,” said Christina Murgueitio, a dance instructor.

(Christina Murgueitio not pictured)

Valentine’s Day isn’t only for couples. Many single New Yorkers are choosing to take this holiday to unwind from the stress of daily life. “I’m planning to get cupcakes from this cool bakery, and have dinner with my parents. The cupcakes are for me — I don’t have a valentine,” said Alyssa Powell, graphic designer at Insider.

(Alyssa Powell not pictured)

Tattoo artist David Santa told Insider, “I was hoping to have someone to spend with this Valentine’s Day and I definitely made preparations for it, but if not I’ll spend the day focusing on self love with Spagyrics, a brew based on a mead (non-alcoholic) based on a recipe from Homer’s Odyssey, and meditation.”

(David Santa not pictured)

“Inviting in self-love in all ways. Taking care of my body with a morning walk by the sea, taking care of my mind with a high vibration meditation, and taking care of my spirit with decadent food and laughter alongside my sisters,” said Madineyah Isaacs, life and leadership coach.

(Madineyah Isaacs not pictured)

Viktoria Soos, a studio manager, told us, “[I] will definitely enjoy wine with my dog’s company and probably eat a ton of chocolate.”

“I’ll be catching up on some books I’ve been meaning to finish — and cuddle up with my cat all day!” said Caroline Allen, an accountant.

(Caroline Allen not pictured)

Some are strategising. Makeup artist Lindsay Kastuk told Insider, “I’mma just do nothing and then buy all the candy 50% off the next day.”

(Lindsay Kastuk not pictured)

“Netflix and chill hardcore with myself,” said art handler Seth Mathurin.

(Seth Mathurin not pictured)

Not all are enthusiastic about the holiday—some think it’s overrated. “I have no plans and expect nothing from anyone or anything. It is another day not worth celebrating. Love your partner and appreciate your friends and family as loud as you do on social media,” said Insider’s senior graphics editor, Sam Lee.

(Sam Lee not pictured)

She also added, “Roses are overhyped, too. Diversify your flower knowledge and choices.”

