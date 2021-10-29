What new Air Force recruits go through in boot camp

We got an inside look at the United States Air Force’s 7.5-week basic military training program.

All future airmen and Space Force guardians must graduate from the program.

Insider spent four days at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Following is a transcript of the video.

– Trainee: Move forward. Move forward. [explosions]

Narrator: This…

MTI: Stop talking when I’m talking!

Narrator: Is Air Force boot camp. Before they join the United States Air Force or Space Force, all trainees must graduate from the Air Force’s 7.5-week basic military training program, known as BMT.

Jeffrey Pixley: Our mission is to motivate, train, and inspire the next generation of airmen to deliver 21st-century air power.

MTI: Hut, hut, hut, hut!

Narrator: Training happens here, at Lackland Air Force Base, located just 10 miles (16km) outside of downtown San Antonio, Texas. On a sweltering week in August, Insider spent four days observing different squadrons at various stages of training.

Cody Ward: Whenever I said I was going Air Force, everybody was like, “Oh, the Chair Force.” Like, “Basic’s gonna be nothing.” And I was sitting there thinking, “Man, I should have went another route. This is going to be way too easy.”

MTI: You’re wearing your failure all over your face!

Ward: And I could not have been more wrong.

Narrator: On day one, new trainees arrive on a bus from the San Antonio Airport.

Trisha Dodson: Some of these kids come here never having left home. You know, no job experience, but not long after they leave here, they’re going to be given a job and a task and expected to perform that task with no supervision.

MTI: Bear-hug your bag so nothing falls out.

Narrator: About 35,000 trainees graduate from BMT each year.

Pixley: The average age of a basic trainee here at BMT is 20.6 years old. What that means is they don’t remember a time when our nation wasn’t at war, but they raised their hand anyway and they said they want to serve.

Narrator: All trainees are sorted into smaller groups, known as flights. Although training squadrons are composed of both male and female trainees, the flights are divided by gender. During zero week, male trainees receive haircuts. Female trainees must wear their hair in a bun, a ponytail, or up to two braids.

Clip: Right away, the Air Force wants to get a little muscle on those pretty arms.

Narrator: Females were first allowed to join the Air Force in limited roles in 1948 and in 1976 began being accepted on an equal basis with males. Today, 20% of the Air Force’s active-duty service members are female, along with about 25% of all trainees at BMT. Trainees learn how to line up and march in formation from their military training instructor, or MTI, which for some can be easier said than done.

MTI: There you go. Leave it all on the track.

Narrator: Mornings at BMT begin at 0600 with physical training.

MTI: Five seconds!

Trainee: Come on, man, keep going!

MTI: All right, you’re done.

Narrator: All trainees must pass a physical fitness test during the fifth week of their training, which consists of one minute each of push-ups and sit-ups, as well as a timed 1.5-mile (3km) run.

MTI: Good job! Keep going, gentlemen!

Ward: They kind of flip a switch during PT from MTI to personal trainer.

MTI: Good job, good run!

Ward: Like, they come in and they really encourage you. If you’re struggling, they’ll tell you, like, “Hurry up, let’s get this done,” and they’ll do it with you.

MTI: There you go, burn through this last lap.

Narrator: After morning PT, it’s time for breakfast, known as chow. But meals aren’t a time for relaxation.

Trainee: Sir, flight 727, dormitory Alpha 1, is prepared to enter the dining facility from the west side.

Narrator: It’s the responsibility of the chow runner to announce their flight’s arrival to the dining facility. Trainee: Bravo 6 is prepared to enter the dining facility from the east side.

MTI: Bring them in and seat them.

Trainee: Bring them in and seat them, yes, sir, thank you, sir.

Lionel Smith: You got to do the right amount of steps, the right drill movements, you got to say the right words, or you’re going to get screamed at.

MTI: What are you doing?! What is happening right here?!

Narrator: Chow runners who don’t follow procedures correctly may face the wrath of the snake pit, the area where MTIs sit during meals.

MTI: You looked, stepped out in traffic, then almost got ran over because it was not your turn. There’s no explanation for it. Back off.

Smith: It really is an important job because you represent your flight. They put people in there who’ve got confidence issues to build their confidence.

MTI: So your forgetting to do so is what got you — stop talking when I’m talking!

Smith: You got to really be stable to be able to remember everything and then be in that fire and perform well. After doing it a few times, it get easier.

Narrator: Attention to detail is a critical aspect of BMT, and it starts in the dormitory. Trainees are expected to keep their living areas and uniforms in pristine condition, and both are inspected regularly by their MTIs.

Dodson: There’s a plethora of things that they have to make sure are perfect down to the T, and if they aren’t, we’re going to let them know that this does not meet the standard. They’re going to be expected to correct it.

Narrator: During zero week, each trainee is assigned a rifle, which they learn to care for.

MTI: My heels are pretty much trying to touch the ground, and I’m facing downrange.

Narrator: 35% of BMT is classroom instruction.

MTI: Right now, what you’re going to do is go to the high kneeling position.

Narrator: Trainees learn the basics of how to hold their rifles in a variety of different shooting positions.

Pixley: Because we’re an expeditionary force, an airman can find themselves in any location around the world really at a moment’s notice, so we have to maintain our qualifications and our service weapon.

MTI: Hut, hut, hut, hut! Narrator: Nowhere is attention to detail more apparent than in drill practice.

[MTI chanting]

Mikesha Jones: Drill is a lot of precision and discipline incorporated into certain movements in a formation. We’ll say during the first couple weeks of training, they are drinking from a fire hose. The drill is much more difficult for them because they are having an overload of information being given to them.

[MTI chanting]

Jones: Typically after the second or third week of training is when it all starts to make a little bit of sense, and around that time is when it looks a lot better.

Narrator: Training culminates in week six with an event known as BEAST, which stands for basic expeditionary airman skills training.

Learie Gaitan: BEAST puts them through all the things that they have learned in five and a half, six weeks, and we rehearse it, if you will.

Narrator: During BEAST week, trainees live in a simulated combat environment and are tested on various field training exercises and scenarios.

Gaitan: I want their backs to hurt, and I want their feet to hurt after that five days of training out in the field, because they need to ingrain to them right now the character; what’s it take to be a agile airman and a agile guardian in the United States Air Force?

[gunshots]

Narrator: During combat arms training and maintenance, trainees learn how to handle and fire an M4 carbine.

Instructor: Send the bolt forward, and load.

Narrator: Trainees first learn how to safely load and fire their weapons in the classroom, before heading out to the firing range.

Instructor: The line is ready. Fire!

[gunshots]

Narrator: Where they’ll fire their weapons from several different positions. Trainees fire a total of 76 rounds and must hit their target on at least 12 of them. Trainees who score a 22 or higher qualify as expert.

Instructor: The reload is out with the old, in with the new. Slap the ping-pong paddle, that bolt on the side of your gun, and shoot.

Deroni Brown: If they lose fundamentals, they get frustrated. They get frustrated, they tend not to qualify. You guys ready?

Instructor: All right, let’s go do it again. Let’s go!

Brown: But if you keep them motivated, that part will ensure that they either qualify or get that expert.

Pixley: There’s a sense of accomplishment that when an airman leaves here, that they’re confident in holding and operating a weapon. Some people come here, they’ve never touched any weapon of any kind in their life. So that confidence is important to us.

Narrator: Trainees don gas masks during CBRN training, where they learn how to protect themselves during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack.

Trainee: Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go! Get out of here!

Narrator: Trainees run through a simulated attack and conduct post-attack reconnaissance of their surrounding area, where they check for damage as well as any unexploded explosive ordnance. Due to COVID-19 protocols, trainees are not exposed to any dangerous chemicals during BMT, but training that does include exposure is scheduled to return in early 2022.

Trainee: 2 feet (0.61m)? OK, 2 feet (0.61m), 24 inches (61cm).

Tyler Pennington: I believe it’s 97 degrees right now, and the gear that they’re wearing adds about 15 degrees of body heat. So it’s challenging both physically and mentally.

Instructor: I know it’s hot, I know it’s miserable out here, but you need to make sure you’re paying attention.

Pennington: I think it’s a unique experience. I remember the first time I put on a gas mask and how cool I thought it was, but there’s no doubt that after wearing that gear for a few hours, especially in the Texas heat, they probably get tired of it pretty quickly. I like to joke with some of my students and tell them, “Hey, the best part of CBRN is returning the gear at the end of the day.”

Trainee: LVP 1. What is LVP 1? Trainee: What’s LVP 1?

Justina Attwell: Figuring out how to coordinate with your team, that would be the most difficult part. Especially in all that really clunky gear, it’s hard to move around. But it was still fun.

Narrator: Trainees are also trained in tactical casualty combat care, or TCCC, which teaches them how to perform potentially lifesaving first aid in combat.

Instructor: Once I go through once, I’m going to go back the opposite direction. That’s what’s going to create that direct pressure.

Narrator: The trainees learn how to properly apply tourniquets as well as how to evacuate a wounded airman to safety, skills they’ll need to know when it comes to the culminating event of BEAST week, simply known as “the village.” The trainees’ mission is to infiltrate the village and rescue an injured airman located somewhere inside. But the sounds of gunfire and explosives, along with the presence of role-players acting as opposing forces and innocent bystanders, make for a stressful environment.

Madison Nelson: We all kind of rushed in and then didn’t really know what to do. We were all just kind of, like, looking around like, “What the heck is going on?”

Attwell: We had a plan, and then it completely fell apart. Like, as soon as we walked through, pretty much, it fell apart.

Role-player: Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, you’re all dead.

Michael Ang: We are responsible for throwing the different scenarios at them, having them feel the pressure while they’re out here at the village. That way they can actually use their minds and think about what it is that we’ve taught them and trained them on in a scenario where they’re actually under pressure.

Trainee: Put your hands above your head. Spread your fingers. Spread your feet.

Narrator: Trainees are taught how to defuse situations with opposing forces…

Trainee: Halt. Sir, halt.

Narrator: And are instructed to use minimal force on those who are noncompliant.

Ang: What do you do when they don’t comply?

Trainee: Um.

Narrator: But the stressful environment can cause some trainees to freeze.

Role-player: Can I see? Oh, thank you.

Narrator: Or overreact.

Trainees: Halt! Drop your weapon on the ground! Fire, trigger, trigger, trigger!

Ang: Some of the things that I see most of the time which is very detrimental to our force is trainees utilizing deadly force when they’re not supposed to be.

Instructor: Why did you shoot me?

Trainee: You have a grenade in your hand and a weapon in your hand, sir.

Instructor: But how did you know it was a grenade? You’re that far away, you don’t know. And I’m not pointing my weapon at you. Why would you shoot me?

Ang: Obviously we all know that’s against code. It sets us back in a mission that we’re trying to accomplish overseas.

John Williams: Bang. Hey, sir. Common mistakes, not forming that 360-degree perimeter. I see that all the time. Hey, wingman, bang. No 360-degree perimeter. I want them to make mistakes. I want to correct those mistakes and tell them this is why it was a mistake and move forward from it.

Ang: Y’all are all trained in TCCC, right? Somebody save this downed airman then. Narrator: Once the trainees reach the injured airman, they must quickly and safely apply TCCC…

Williams: Wake up. Calm down and think.

Narrator: Before evacuating them to safety.

Trainee: You guys ready? We’re going this way. Let’s go.

Ang: Hey, this is why we train out here. This is why we harp on all of those things that we teach you when you’re doing FEST and TCCC, because all of this stuff comes into play whether you’re here or downrange, and you have to apply real world. Hey, if you shoot somebody out in the desert and they didn’t have opportunity, capability, and intent, you’re going to Leavenworth. We try and expose the mistakes. That way they can make them here, where it’s a safe environment, and actually leave the village with a different understanding of where they need to work on themselves. Good job.

Trainees: Thank you, sir.

Narrator: Having survived BEAST week, the trainees return to base with the toughest week of BMT behind them.

Pixley: They see it often as a rite of passage. They’ve been out there. They’ve achieved that difficult thing, so by the time they come back from BEAST, there’s a new sense of accomplishment.

Narrator: Friends and family gather to see their new airmen and guardians graduate.

Pixley: It’s remarkable to watch how in just seven weeks, which is not very long, it can make such a difference in someone’s life. They walk a different way. They talk a different way. The amount of confidence they exude and the pride that they obviously have after having gone through this is so clear and so evident.

[crowd cheering]

Narrator: After graduating from basic military training, airmen and guardians head to technical school to start the next chapter in their journey in the US Air Force and Space Force.

Gaitan: Those who joke about us being the Chair Force, I would tell you, well, it’s easier to sit in a chair than it is to sit on a rock. We must outthink our enemies every single day in how we fight. But what I would tell those who joke is to stand the posts, because we have a nation to defend.