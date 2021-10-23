What your nail color says about you, according to Oprah Winfrey’s personal pedicurist

- Gloria Williams has been Oprah Winfrey’s personal pedicurist for the last 12 years.
- And she believes that the nail polish color a person picks can say a lot about their personality.
- A red mani means you’re daring and independent, while pink nails mean you’re a people-pleaser.
In 2009, Winfrey made Williams her personal pedicurist.
“She said, ‘That’s it, only Gloria is doing my feet,'” Williams recalled. “And the journey began.”
Williams still sees Winfrey once a month for her pedicure — “she loves earth tones” — and now runs Footnanny, a line of premium foot-care products that have appeared on Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list for the last seven years in a row.
Williams has already given us the scoop on how to spot a bad manicure or pedicure, along with the most common mistakes that nail salons make.
Now she’s ready to reveal exactly what your nail color says about you.
“When I see a person mix and match like, ‘Oh, I want bright toes and soft nails,’ they want to have fun, but they want to be safe,” she explained.
“So if they’re at work and doing their job and they have a nude on, the attention is not on their nail polish,” she said. “But they also have a fun side to them and they want to live a little bit more on the weekend — they want to have a little fun!”