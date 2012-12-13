What Most People Did On Facebook In 2012

Photo: Celebrate / YouTube screencap

Facebook just revealed which topics were discussed most on the social network in 2012.Unsurprisingly, the U.S. election, 50 Shades of Grey, and The Hunger Games were big talking points.



You can also check out your personal year-end review to see what you blabbed about most with your friends.

Events (mentions):

1. US Presidential Election

2. Superbowl XLVI

3. Death of Whitney Houston

4. Superstorm Sandy

5. London 2012 Olympics

Public Figures (mentions):

1. Barack Obama

2. Mitt Romney

3. One Direction

4. Tim Tebow

5. Eli and Peyton Manning

Movies (mentions):

1. The Hunger Games

2. The Avengers

3. Magic Mike

4. The Vow

5. Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Songs (app listens):

1. We Are Young – feat. Janelle Monáe – Fun

2. Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye

3. Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

4. What Makes You Beautiful – One Direction

5. Payphone – Maroon 5

TV Shows (mentions):

1. Duck Dynasty

2. Honey Boo Boo

3. Big Bang Theory

4. Game of Thrones

5. Downton Abbey

Books (app reads):

1. The Hunger Games (The Hunger Games, #1) – Suzanne Collins

2. Catching Fire (The Hunger Games, #2) – Suzanne Collins

3. Mockingjay (The Hunger Games, #3) – Suzanne Collins

4. 50 Shades of Grey (50 Shades, #1) – E.L. James

5. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Harry Potter, #1) – J.K. Rowling

Sports (mentions):

1. NY Giants

2. New England Patriots

3. Tim Tebow

4. London 2012 Olympics

5. OKC (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Check Ins (locations):

1. Times Square, New York

2. Disneyland, California

3. AT&T Park, California

4. Yankee Stadium, New York

5. Rangers Ballpark, Texas

Memes (mentions):

1. TBH (To Be Honest)

2. YOLO (You Only Live Once)

3. KONY

4. One-word Comment

5. Gangnam Style

Tech (mentions):

1. Instagram

2. Timeline

3. Pinterest

4. Draw Something

5. iPhone 5

Election (mentions):

1. Barack Obama

2. Mitt Romney

3. Voted

4. Four More Years

5. Paul Ryan

