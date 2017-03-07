I woke up at dawn to dance sober for 3 hours before work -- and I've already signed up to do it again

Waking up at the crack of dawn is not something I do often.

But on a recent morning, I decided to toss tradition to the wind and awaken at the ripe hour of 5 a.m. — so I could head to a rave.

Yes, a rave.

The 3-hour morning party, known as Daybreaker, is part of what its creators call a “movement” in 16 cities including Sydney, Seattle, Paris, and Tokyo.

The sunrise soirée involves no alcohol or drugs. And did I mention it starts with an hour-long yoga class?

“Our goal was to create a safe space where people could sweat and express themselves — really let their hair down and let go,” Daybreaker’s co-founder, 38-year-old Radha Agrawal, told Business Insider. “We said let’s replace all the negative, dark stuff about nightclubs with light, positive stuff.”

Here’s what it was like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.