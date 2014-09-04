9 Things Money Cannot Buy

Money can’t buy love, if you ask The Beatles.

Or class, if you ask “Real Housewives” cast member Countess Luann.

And it can’t buy happiness. (Although, according to psychology research, how you choose to spend it can do a certain amount in that area.)

Those can’t be the only things without a price tag, can they?

Admittedly, you could argue that money simply can’t buy anything that isn’t for sale or that money can facilitate the acquisition of nearly anything, for sale or not.

But when a Quora user asked the community “What’s the thing that money cannot buy?” users came up with a few more priceless desirables. Here are our favourites:

1. A healthy sense of self-worth

One Quora user describes how, after watching a TV show where the lead character bought a house, which was quickly followed by a marriage proposal, she also got a mortgage. “I thought I could buy the marriage proposal, too,” she writes. “Instead of doing the internal work required, I thought my self-worth would come from the house. It bankrupted me.” — Claudia Altucher

2. More time

In that it can help you outsource your tasks to spend your time how you prefer, money can buy you time. “However, none of us knows how long we have on this earth, so in that sense it cannot buy you more time to live.” — Krystle Hannigan

3. Skill

“You can take classes in any art from the best teachers and coaches available, but only effort, sweat, and willpower can buy skill. Money can give you the freedom and time to practice things, and get you better gear and instruction, and buy you the tools that help facilitate skill but skill is only between you and the art. Money may or may not open the door, but only your effort and will can walk you through that door.” — Josh Vogel

4. Real respect

“People might act as if they respect you, but what they respect is the power of money and not you as a person. Respect is earned through your actions.” — Krystle Hannigan

5. Work-life balance

“You can earn millions or zillions of dollars, but that money cannot buy you work-life balance. You yourself have to manage it.” — Arti Agarwal

6. A good reputation

Sure, you can buy a PR person to make you look good, but ultimately, your reputation will come down to you, “earned through how you deal with others.” — Krystle Hannigan

7. Innocence

“The best things in life have no relation with money. The sad part, once you lose them, you can’t get them back, no matter how much money you have.” — Alok Pandey

8. Health

“… for a body ill cared for. All the money in the world won’t fix that.” — Anne W Zahra

9. Enough

One user tells a story about Joseph Heller, the author of famous novel “Catch-22.” At a party full of wealthy young men, it was pointed out to him that one of the attendees probably earned more annually than the money Heller’s books made him over a lifetime. “Joseph Heller looked at the 25 year old guy then said, ‘But I have one thing that that man will never have.’ His friend gave a sort of scoff and said, ‘What could that possibly be?’ And Joseph Heller said, ‘Enough.'” — James Altucher

