What Mitt Romney Really Said In His Infamous 'Let Detroit Go Bankrupt' Column

A major Democratic talking point is that if Romney had had is way, Detroit would have gone bankrupt, and that we should be grateful that Oama saved it.But there are some problems with it.



Tim Carney points out two of them: One is that Obama DID put the US automakers into bankruptcy as part of his bailout. But more importantly, in Mitt Romney’s infamous ‘Let Detroit Go Bankrupt‘ post, he called for a government bailout.

The American auto industry is vital to our national interest as an employer and as a hub for manufacturing. A managed bankruptcy may be the only path to the fundamental restructuring the industry needs. It would permit the companies to shed excess labour, pension and real estate costs. The federal government should provide guarantees for post-bankruptcy financing and assure car buyers that their warranties are not at risk.

So the weird thing about it, is that Mitt Romney basically endorsed all of what ended up happening.

Here are the final three paragraphs:

But don’t ask Washington to give shareholders and bondholders a free pass — they bet on management and they lost.

In a managed bankruptcy, the federal government would propel newly competitive and viable automakers, rather than seal their fate with a bailout check.

Shareholders didn’t get a free pass. Bondholders didn’t get a free pass. And Washington managed the bailout.

So there’s really nothing that he said in the past that’s so bad. What’s weird is that it’s hard to imagine him saying it now.

